Berry Data Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $516,260.46 (BRY)

Berry Data (BRY) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last seven days, Berry Data has traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Berry Data has a market cap of $516,260.46 and $29,577.00 worth of Berry Data was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Berry Data token can currently be bought for about $0.0794 or 0.00000405 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009300 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Berry Data Profile

Berry Data’s total supply is 7,500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,505,018 tokens. Berry Data’s official message board is medium.com/berry-data-official. The official website for Berry Data is berrydata.co. Berry Data’s official Twitter account is @berry_data and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Berry Data

According to CryptoCompare, “Berry Data (BRY) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Berry Data has a current supply of 7,500,000 with 2,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Berry Data is 0.07875754 USD and is down -3.22 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $18,461.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://berrydata.co/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Berry Data directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Berry Data should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Berry Data using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

