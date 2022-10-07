BHP Group (LON:BHP) Receives “Equal Weight” Rating from Barclays

Barclays restated their equal weight rating on shares of BHP Group (LON:BHP – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,200 ($26.58) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on BHP Group from GBX 2,200 ($26.58) to GBX 2,300 ($27.79) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($25.37) target price on shares of BHP Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on BHP Group from GBX 2,490 ($30.09) to GBX 2,410 ($29.12) and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BHP Group presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 2,263.75 ($27.35).

BHP Group Stock Performance

LON BHP opened at GBX 2,313 ($27.95) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £117.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 666.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.43, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,286.96 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 2,461.17. BHP Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,846.60 ($22.31) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 3,040 ($36.73).

BHP Group Increases Dividend

BHP Group Company Profile

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were issued a $1.75 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 6.2%. This is a boost from BHP Group’s previous dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. BHP Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 100.54%.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

