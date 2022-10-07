BHPCoin (BHP) Market Capitalization Tops $3.53 Million

BHPCoin (BHP) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. One BHPCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000890 BTC on major exchanges. BHPCoin has a market capitalization of $3.53 million and $4,976.00 worth of BHPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, BHPCoin has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003252 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000562 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00010888 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007340 BTC.

BHPCoin Profile

BHPCoin launched on April 1st, 2018. BHPCoin’s total supply is 52,881,278 coins and its circulating supply is 20,177,578 coins. BHPCoin’s official website is www.bhpa.io/#. BHPCoin’s official Twitter account is @bhp_blockchain. BHPCoin’s official message board is bhpa.io/en/community-en.html.

BHPCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BHPCoin (BHP) is a cryptocurrency . BHPCoin has a current supply of 52,881,277.67 with 20,177,578.18 in circulation. The last known price of BHPCoin is 0.17652607 USD and is down -0.73 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $2,808.97 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bhpa.io/#/.”

