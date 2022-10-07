Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-two analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $224.09.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on BILL shares. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a report on Friday, September 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a report on Friday, August 19th. Wolfe Research decreased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Bill.com to $165.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th.

Insider Activity at Bill.com

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares in the company, valued at $13,339,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 116,124 shares in the company, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 8,682 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,519,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,339,550. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 189,211 shares of company stock worth $30,348,069. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bill.com Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILL. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Bill.com by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 333,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,566,000 after acquiring an additional 49,200 shares during the period. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Endeavour Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 80,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,168,000 after buying an additional 17,822 shares during the period. Stelac Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Bill.com in the 1st quarter valued at $160,000. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in Bill.com by 245.3% in the 1st quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 103,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,495,000 after buying an additional 73,600 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Bill.com by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 25,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BILL opened at $148.32 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $150.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.82. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a market capitalization of $15.55 billion, a PE ratio of -46.06 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 1.84.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $200.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 51.22% and a negative return on equity of 5.13%. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Bill.com will post -2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

