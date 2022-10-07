BinaryX Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days (BNX)

BinaryX (BNX) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. During the last week, BinaryX has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. One BinaryX token can now be bought for about $158.48 or 0.00811776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BinaryX has a total market cap of $320.60 million and $30.73 million worth of BinaryX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003277 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000609 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000072 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009340 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BinaryX Token Profile

BinaryX’s launch date was May 6th, 2021. BinaryX’s total supply is 2,485,629 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,022,898 tokens. The official website for BinaryX is www.binaryx.pro?cmc. BinaryX’s official Twitter account is @binary_x and its Facebook page is accessible here.

BinaryX Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BinaryX (BNX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. BinaryX has a current supply of 2,485,629.41653268 with 2,022,897.56980632 in circulation. The last known price of BinaryX is 157.40853687 USD and is down -0.06 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,647,983.98 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.binaryx.pro?cmc.”

