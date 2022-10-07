Bincentive (BCNT) Price Tops $0.0115 on Exchanges

Bincentive (BCNT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Bincentive has traded 7.4% lower against the dollar. One Bincentive token can now be bought for approximately $0.0115 or 0.00000059 BTC on exchanges. Bincentive has a total market capitalization of $15.16 million and approximately $13,165.00 worth of Bincentive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003278 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010896 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009353 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bincentive Profile

Bincentive’s launch date was July 25th, 2018. Bincentive’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Bincentive is bincentive.com. Bincentive’s official message board is medium.com/@bincentive. The Reddit community for Bincentive is https://reddit.com/r/bincentive. Bincentive’s official Twitter account is @bincentivetoken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bincentive Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bincentive (BCNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bincentive has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bincentive is 0.01150626 USD and is up 9.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $19,950.47 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bincentive.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bincentive directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bincentive should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bincentive using one of the exchanges listed above.

