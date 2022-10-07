Binemon (BIN) Achieves Market Cap of $1.36 Million

Binemon (BIN) traded 2.6% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Binemon token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binemon has traded 7.7% lower against the US dollar. Binemon has a market cap of $1.36 million and $727,186.00 worth of Binemon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Binemon

Binemon is a token. It was first traded on August 23rd, 2021. Binemon’s total supply is 934,870,751 tokens and its circulating supply is 784,870,751 tokens. Binemon’s official website is binemon.io. Binemon’s official Twitter account is @binemonnft and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Binemon Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Binemon (BIN) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Binemon has a current supply of 934,870,751 with 784,870,751 in circulation. The last known price of Binemon is 0.00180389 USD and is down -1.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $781,854.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://binemon.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binemon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binemon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Binemon using one of the exchanges listed above.

