Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Washington Trust Advisors Inc.

Washington Trust Advisors Inc. reduced its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) by 34.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 343 shares during the quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $133,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BIIB. Curi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Biogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in shares of Biogen in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Pflug Koory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 160 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 83.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BIIB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $224.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Barclays cut their target price on Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Truist Financial decreased their price target on Biogen from $270.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Biogen from $265.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Guggenheim decreased their target price on shares of Biogen to $190.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $278.04.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $262.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.17. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $210.06. Biogen Inc. has a 52 week low of $187.16 and a 52 week high of $290.76.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 16.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

