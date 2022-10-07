Bison Wealth LLC Grows Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,870 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil accounts for approximately 1.3% of Bison Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Bison Wealth LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $2,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SFG Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at about $633,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 149,117 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,106,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 33,030 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after buying an additional 7,064 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 58,084 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,554,000 after buying an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 113,652 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,954,000 after buying an additional 6,712 shares during the period. 56.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Exxon Mobil

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 27,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Exxon Mobil news, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben bought 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.51 per share, with a total value of $84,969,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,137,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,635,870. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,500 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $236,500.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 27,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,839.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE:XOM opened at $102.06 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12-month low of $57.96 and a 12-month high of $105.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $425.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $90.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.34. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The business had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.74 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is currently 38.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XOM shares. HSBC raised their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $86.00 to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $109.00 to $108.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.69.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

