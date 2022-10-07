Bistroo 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $49,127.00 (BIST)

Bistroo (BIST) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Bistroo token can currently be bought for about $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Bistroo has traded 4.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bistroo has a market capitalization of $757,462.54 and $49,127.00 worth of Bistroo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003264 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009310 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About Bistroo

Bistroo launched on May 16th, 2021. Bistroo’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 43,565,302 tokens. The official website for Bistroo is www.bistroo.io. Bistroo’s official Twitter account is @bistrooio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bistroo is https://reddit.com/r/bistroo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bistroo’s official message board is bistroo.medium.com.

Bistroo Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bistroo (BIST) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bistroo has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 43,565,302 in circulation. The last known price of Bistroo is 0.0179056 USD and is down -0.11 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $46,863.52 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bistroo.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bistroo directly using US dollars.

