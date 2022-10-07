Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $113.00

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 7th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $7.69 million and approximately $113.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded down 33.4% against the dollar. One Bitball Treasure token can currently be bought for approximately $17.08 or 0.00087046 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure’s launch date was August 19th, 2018. The official website for Bitball Treasure is www.bitball-btb.com. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20. Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @bitballtreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bitball Treasure has a current supply of 0 with 450,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bitball Treasure is 16.91164826 USD and is up 1.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $107.14 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitball-btb.com/.”

