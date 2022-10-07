BitCapitalVendor (BCV) Trading Down 3.4% Over Last 7 Days

BitCapitalVendor (BCV) traded down 2.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. BitCapitalVendor has a market capitalization of $138,130.42 and $894.00 worth of BitCapitalVendor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCapitalVendor token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, BitCapitalVendor has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003275 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010843 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000069 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00007346 BTC.

BitCapitalVendor Profile

BitCapitalVendor was first traded on November 28th, 2018. BitCapitalVendor’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,021,199,995 tokens. BitCapitalVendor’s official website is www.bitcv.com. BitCapitalVendor’s official Twitter account is @bcvofficial.

BitCapitalVendor Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BitCapitalVendor (BCV) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BitCapitalVendor has a current supply of 1,200,000,000 with 1,021,199,994.51 in circulation. The last known price of BitCapitalVendor is 0.00013527 USD and is up -0.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcv.com.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCapitalVendor directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCapitalVendor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCapitalVendor using one of the exchanges listed above.

