Bitcoin Asset (BTA) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $11,429.00

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Asset has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Asset coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0037 or 0.00000019 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Asset has a market capitalization of $713,908.49 and approximately $11,429.00 worth of Bitcoin Asset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Asset alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0621 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00020890 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00270362 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001333 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00003150 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003349 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Starcoin (STC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Bitcoin Asset Coin Profile

Bitcoin Asset (BTA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 28th, 2021. Bitcoin Asset’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 195,520,500 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Asset is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoinasset and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin Asset is bitcoinasset.io. The official message board for Bitcoin Asset is bitcoinasset.medium.com. Bitcoin Asset’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinassetx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Asset

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Asset (BTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. Bitcoin Asset has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Asset is 0.00364072 USD and is down -4.23 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $56.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoinasset.io.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Asset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Asset should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Asset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Asset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.