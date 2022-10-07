Bitcoin Diamond Achieves Market Capitalization of $30.36 Million (BCD)

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 0% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 3.5% lower against the US dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000837 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin Diamond has a market cap of $30.36 million and approximately $346,593.00 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000332 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000399 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00003259 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00014283 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Cryptomeda (TECH) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Cryptojacks (CJ) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Profile

Bitcoin Diamond is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BCD through the process of mining. Bitcoin Diamond has a current supply of 189,492,897.953 with 186,492,897.953 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Diamond is 0.16600536 USD and is down -1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 26 active market(s) with $170,840.94 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.bitcoindiamond.org/.”

