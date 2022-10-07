Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Tops $20.17 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Gold has a total market capitalization of $353.32 million and $5.88 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be purchased for approximately $20.17 or 0.00103703 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $54.37 or 0.00279504 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00069848 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000924 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003807 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0342 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 25th, 2017. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org. Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoingoldhq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Gold’s official message board is forum.bitcoingold.org.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Gold (BTG) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTG through the process of mining. Bitcoin Gold has a current supply of 17,513,923.589. The last known price of Bitcoin Gold is 20.4066911 USD and is down -1.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $2,599,032.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoingold.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Gold should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Gold using one of the exchanges listed above.

