Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches Market Cap of $3.56 Million

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $3.56 million and approximately $1.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 10% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00003807 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.82 or 0.00280554 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.26 or 0.00103694 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00069579 BTC.

Beam (BEAM) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000918 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0453 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Bit Hotel (BTH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 91.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTCP through the process of mining. Bitcoin Private has a current supply of 22,815,307 with 4,785,761 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Private is 0.76026513 USD and is down -3.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $13.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://btcprivate.org.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.