Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) Price Tops $8.87 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 7th. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $108.26 million and approximately $6.40 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.87 or 0.00045325 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. Its genesis date was December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official message board is btcst.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.84518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 8.9753625 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $9,445,348.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

