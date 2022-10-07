Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token One Day Trading Volume Reaches $6.40 Million (BTCST)

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token token can currently be bought for approximately $8.89 or 0.00045364 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has traded 4.1% lower against the dollar. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a market capitalization of $108.47 million and $6.40 million worth of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Profile

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is a token. It was first traded on December 24th, 2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s total supply is 15,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 12,201,404 tokens. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is https://reddit.com/r/btcstandardhashrate. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token’s official website is www.btcst.finance. The official message board for Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is btcst.medium.com.

Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token (BTCST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token has a current supply of 15,000,000 with 12,201,403.84518484 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Standard Hashrate Token is 8.9753625 USD and is down -4.92 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $9,445,348.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.btcst.finance/.”

