Bitcoin Trading 2.3% Higher This Week (BTC)

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. One Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $19,414.63 on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin has traded up 2.3% against the dollar. Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $372.22 billion and approximately $35.02 billion worth of Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $116.19 or 0.00598466 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $48.53 or 0.00249981 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00046465 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000042 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005617 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArenaPlay (APC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.68 or 0.00008651 BTC.

About Bitcoin

BTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 3rd, 2009. Bitcoin’s total supply is 19,172,187 coins. The official message board for Bitcoin is bitcointalk.org. The official website for Bitcoin is bitcoin.org. Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Bitcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin (BTC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate BTC through the process of mining. Bitcoin has a current supply of 19,171,706. The last known price of Bitcoin is 19,970.18992465 USD and is down -1.99 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9767 active market(s) with $30,793,699,911.56 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoin.org/.”

Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin using U.S. dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini.

