Bitcoin Vault One Day Volume Hits $63,451.00 (BTCV)

Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. In the last week, Bitcoin Vault has traded down 2.7% against the dollar. One Bitcoin Vault coin can now be bought for approximately $2.48 or 0.00012763 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Vault has a total market cap of $5.20 million and approximately $63,451.00 worth of Bitcoin Vault was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19,438.64 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $116.53 or 0.00599489 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.44 or 0.00249202 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.02 or 0.00046391 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Alpha Coin (ALPHA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000041 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00006000 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00005621 BTC.

Coin of champions (COC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Profile

Bitcoin Vault is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 12th, 2019. Bitcoin Vault’s total supply is 13,387,175 coins and its circulating supply is 2,095,618 coins. Bitcoin Vault’s official website is bitcoinvault.global. Bitcoin Vault’s official Twitter account is @vaultbitcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Vault Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Vault (BTCV) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. Users are able to generate BTCV through the process of mining. Bitcoin Vault has a current supply of 13,387,175 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoin Vault is 2.5349338 USD and is up 1.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $6,949.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoinvault.global/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Vault directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Vault should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Vault using one of the exchanges listed above.

