Bitcoiva (BCA) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $206.02 Million

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 7th. Bitcoiva has a market capitalization of $206.02 million and $166,764.00 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoiva coin can now be bought for about $12.84 or 0.00066001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoiva has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcoiva alerts:

BlueArk (BRK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Graviton (GRAV) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0174 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Boss Token (BOSS) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PolkaFantasy (XP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000529 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded 34.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000391 BTC.

Dark Frontiers (DARK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000082 BTC.

HTMLCOIN (HTML) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000018 BTC.

ARB Protocol (ARB) traded down 19% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoiva Coin Profile

Bitcoiva (BCA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com.

Buying and Selling Bitcoiva

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 12.94847622 USD and is down -1.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $148,940.48 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoiva should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoiva using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoiva and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.