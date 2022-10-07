Bitsten Token (BST) Price Up 18.4% This Week

Bitsten Token (BST) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One Bitsten Token token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Bitsten Token has traded up 18.4% against the US dollar. Bitsten Token has a total market capitalization of $133,427.48 and $223,584.00 worth of Bitsten Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsten Token Token Profile

BST is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2021. Bitsten Token’s total supply is 9,749,863 tokens. Bitsten Token’s official Twitter account is @bitstentoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bitsten Token’s official website is bitsten.app.

Buying and Selling Bitsten Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitsten Token (BST) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Bitsten Token has a current supply of 9,749,863 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitsten Token is 0.01484746 USD and is up 31.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $813.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitsten.app.”

