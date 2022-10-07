Black Phoenix (BPX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $97,385.00

Black Phoenix (BPX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on October 7th. During the last week, Black Phoenix has traded up 3.2% against the US dollar. Black Phoenix has a market capitalization of $160,230.84 and $97,385.00 worth of Black Phoenix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Black Phoenix token can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Black Phoenix Token Profile

Black Phoenix (BPX) is a token. It launched on April 11th, 2021. Black Phoenix’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,490,000,000 tokens. Black Phoenix’s official Twitter account is @officialbpx and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Black Phoenix is blackphoenixbpx.com/blog. The official website for Black Phoenix is www.blackphoenixbpx.com. The Reddit community for Black Phoenix is https://reddit.com/r/officialblackphoenix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Black Phoenix Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Black Phoenix (BPX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Tron20 platform. Black Phoenix has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Black Phoenix is 0.0001078 USD and is up 0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $88,280.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.blackphoenixbpx.com.”

