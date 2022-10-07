BlackHat Price Down 12.9% Over Last Week (BLKC)

BlackHat (BLKC) traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One BlackHat coin can now be purchased for $0.0820 or 0.00000419 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BlackHat has a total market capitalization of $720,688.12 and $86,844.00 worth of BlackHat was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, BlackHat has traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BlackHat alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About BlackHat

BlackHat’s launch date was March 30th, 2021. BlackHat’s total supply is 9,656,565 coins and its circulating supply is 8,788,324 coins. The official message board for BlackHat is medium.com/@blackhatcoin. BlackHat’s official Twitter account is @blkcoin. BlackHat’s official website is blackhatco.in.

BlackHat Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BlackHat (BLKC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. BlackHat has a current supply of 9,656,565.4206477 with 7,604,715 in circulation. The last known price of BlackHat is 0.08497769 USD and is up 0.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $85,701.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackhatco.in.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackHat directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackHat should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BlackHat using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BlackHat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BlackHat and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.