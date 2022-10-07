BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) Price Hits $0.0030 on Top Exchanges

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. One BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL token can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000015 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a market cap of $291,160.00 and $12,791.00 worth of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL Profile

BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL launched on April 27th, 2021. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official Twitter account is @blackholeburn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is blackhole.black/#. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL’s official message board is blackholeprotocol.medium.com.

Buying and Selling BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL

According to CryptoCompare, “BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL (BLACK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BLACKHOLE PROTOCOL is 0.00307472 USD and is up 4.87 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 7 active market(s) with $11,959.78 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blackhole.black/#/.”

