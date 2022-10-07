Blackline Safety (CVE:BLN) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $8.92

Blackline Safety Corp. (CVE:BLN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$8.92 and traded as low as C$8.92. Blackline Safety shares last traded at C$8.92, with a volume of 15,300 shares traded.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Pi Financial cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$7.50 to C$6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$9.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Blackline Safety from C$6.00 to C$5.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, TD Securities set a C$6.00 price objective on Blackline Safety and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Blackline Safety Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.92. The stock has a market cap of C$484.79 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.88.

About Blackline Safety

Blackline Safety Corp., a global connected safety technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets worker safety monitoring products and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company offers connected safety devices, including G7c, a safety wearable for indoor and outdoor locations covered by 3G wireless; G7x, a safety wearable for remote locations; G7 EXO, a cloud connected area monitor; G7 Dock, an accessory product used to calibrate G7c and G7x devices; standard cartridge for lone worker monitoring; diffusion cartridge for gas detection; pump cartridge for confined space entry and leak check gas detection services; and cloud-connected sensors that helps to customize gas detectors at work environments, as well as automated industrial contact tracing solutions.

