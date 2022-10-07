BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance
BDJ opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $10.45.
About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust
BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.
