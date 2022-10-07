BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (BDJ) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 14th

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust (NYSE:BDJ – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0562 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has raised its dividend by an average of 15.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years.

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust Stock Performance

BDJ opened at $8.38 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.30. BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust has a 1 year low of $8.03 and a 1 year high of $10.45.

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

About BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,601,156 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $15,852,000 after buying an additional 52,939 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 644,995 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $6,385,000 after buying an additional 75,623 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $518,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 50,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $446,000 after buying an additional 17,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,437 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Enhanced Equity Dividend Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

