BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ) to Issue $0.15 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II (NYSE:BMEZ – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.145 per share on Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Stock Down 1.8 %

BMEZ opened at 15.47 on Friday. BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II has a fifty-two week low of 14.41 and a fifty-two week high of 28.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of 16.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of 16.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 373.6% during the first quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 158,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,170,000 after purchasing an additional 125,265 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,475,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 274.2% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 100,683 shares during the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 45.6% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 218,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,376,000 after purchasing an additional 68,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd boosted its holdings in BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II by 448.0% in the 1st quarter. Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd now owns 69,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 56,900 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Health Sciences Trust II’s (BMEZ) (the ‘Trust’) investment objective is to provide total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. The Trust seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing, under normal market conditions, at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities of companies principally engaged in the health sciences group of industries and equity derivatives with exposure to the health sciences group of industries.

