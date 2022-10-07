BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.07 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.85.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile
BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.
