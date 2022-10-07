BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLE) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II (NYSEAMERICAN:BLEGet Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.042 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:BLE opened at $10.07 on Friday. BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II has a one year low of $9.93 and a one year high of $15.85.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 26,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 21,082 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,817 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 22,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II during the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II by 44.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 51,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 15,720 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II Company Profile

BlackRock Municipal Income Trust II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests long-term and short-term investments, and money market funds. The fund primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal income tax.

