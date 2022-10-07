BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $10.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund
BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.
