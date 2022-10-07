BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUC)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MUC – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.044 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 2.4% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MUC opened at $10.82 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund has a fifty-two week low of $10.66 and a fifty-two week high of $16.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $11.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.05.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

About BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,178,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,420,000 after buying an additional 44,371 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 107.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 848,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,163,000 after buying an additional 440,672 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 722,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after buying an additional 32,508 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 254,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after buying an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 201,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,641,000 after buying an additional 21,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.12% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.