BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund Trading Up 0.1 %
Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.
