BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSE:MHD)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHD – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0475 per share on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 6.3% annually over the last three years.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund stock opened at $11.51 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund has a 12-month low of $11.12 and a 12-month high of $17.25. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 16.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 510,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,477,000 after purchasing an additional 70,719 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 461,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,561,000 after purchasing an additional 33,012 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 18.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 453,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,451,000 after purchasing an additional 69,418 shares in the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,542,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 108,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,548,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes.

