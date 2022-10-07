BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MHN)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MHN – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0365 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has increased its dividend payment by an average of 4.7% per year over the last three years.

Get BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Stock Performance

MHN opened at $9.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.22. BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund has a one year low of $9.67 and a one year high of $14.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MHN. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 34.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund during the first quarter valued at about $177,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 30,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,974 shares during the period. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund by 9.3% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 425,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,459,000 after buying an additional 36,335 shares during the period. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade New York municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniHoldings New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.