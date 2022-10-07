BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance
Shares of MUE opened at $9.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.
About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II
BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
