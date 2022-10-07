BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (NYSE:MUE)

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUE – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be given a dividend of 0.0415 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 2.3% per year over the last three years.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II Price Performance

Shares of MUE opened at $9.90 on Friday. BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $15.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 26.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,327 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $185,000 after acquiring an additional 3,248 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 69,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 10,500 shares in the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II during the 1st quarter worth $137,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II by 100.9% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 32,662 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 16,403 shares in the last quarter.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Quality Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in long-term, investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

