BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Price Performance
Shares of MYI stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III
BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III (MYI)
- 3 Stocks With Market-Beating Price Performance
- Lucid Motors May Test Investors’ Resolve, But Should They Sell?
- Box Inc. Stock on Track to Become a Q4 Winner
- Is Ford’s Revenue Enough to Juice its Stock Price?
- Addentax Price Swings Give Reason To Wait
Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.