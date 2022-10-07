BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.04

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.0405 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.9% annually over the last three years.

Shares of MYI stock opened at $10.64 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.70. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a fifty-two week low of $10.33 and a fifty-two week high of $14.90.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MYI. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $2,492,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 10.0% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 865,891 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,096,000 after purchasing an additional 78,935 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 20.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 393,963 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after purchasing an additional 65,848 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 16.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 279,206 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,504,000 after purchasing an additional 39,715 shares during the period. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the first quarter valued at about $493,000.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

