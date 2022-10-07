BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI) Announces $0.12 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust (NYSE:BUI – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, October 5th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.121 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.09%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BUI stock opened at $20.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.88 and a 200 day moving average of $22.66. BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $27.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BUI. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 19,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 355,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,044,000 after buying an additional 29,839 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,593 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $494,000 after buying an additional 3,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000.

BlackRock Utilities, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Utility, Infrastructure & Power Opportunities Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the utilities and infrastructure sectors.

