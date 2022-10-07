Blind Boxes Price Tops $0.0065 on Exchanges (BLES)

Blind Boxes (BLES) traded 7.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. Blind Boxes has a market cap of $593,600.00 and approximately $25,867.00 worth of Blind Boxes was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Blind Boxes has traded 5.7% lower against the US dollar. One Blind Boxes token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0065 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Blind Boxes alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003268 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000592 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009326 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blind Boxes Token Profile

Blind Boxes’ genesis date was March 18th, 2021. Blind Boxes’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens. Blind Boxes’ official Twitter account is @blindboxes_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Blind Boxes’ official website is blindboxes.io. Blind Boxes’ official message board is blindboxes-io.medium.com.

Blind Boxes Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blind Boxes (BLES) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blind Boxes has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Blind Boxes is 0.00651522 USD and is up 7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $40,245.58 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blindboxes.io.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blind Boxes directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blind Boxes should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Blind Boxes using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Blind Boxes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Blind Boxes and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.