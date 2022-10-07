Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock Price Down 6.1%

Blink Charging Co. (NASDAQ:BLNK – Get Rating) fell 6.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.88 and last traded at $16.89. 4,871 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 978,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on BLNK. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on Blink Charging from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Blink Charging from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. B. Riley began coverage on Blink Charging in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Blink Charging to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.67.

Blink Charging Trading Down 3.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $697.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.66 and a beta of 3.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.97.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, Board Member Mahidhar Reddy sold 10,815 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.89, for a total value of $258,370.35. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,549 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,030,015.61. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, General Counsel Aviv Hillo sold 10,000 shares of Blink Charging stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.77, for a total value of $237,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 115,026 shares in the company, valued at $2,734,168.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 41,630 shares of company stock worth $918,284. Insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLNK. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 14,328.6% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 5,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Blink Charging in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Blink Charging by 753.2% in the 1st quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 2,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. 36.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Blink Charging

Blink Charging Co, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and provides electric vehicle (EV) charging equipment and networked EV charging services in the United States and internationally. The company offers residential and commercial EV charging equipment that enable EV drivers to recharge at various location types.

