BLOCKMAX Hits One Day Volume of $28,129.00 (OCB)

BLOCKMAX (OCB) traded 0.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 7th. BLOCKMAX has a market capitalization of $1.12 million and approximately $28,129.00 worth of BLOCKMAX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BLOCKMAX token can now be purchased for about $0.0249 or 0.00000127 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, BLOCKMAX has traded up 4.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BLOCKMAX alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003295 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010854 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0136 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009342 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BLOCKMAX Profile

BLOCKMAX’s launch date was August 13th, 2021. BLOCKMAX’s total supply is 60,000,000 tokens. The official website for BLOCKMAX is blockmax.io. BLOCKMAX’s official Twitter account is @blockmaxio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling BLOCKMAX

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKMAX (OCB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKMAX has a current supply of 0. The last known price of BLOCKMAX is 0.02473468 USD and is up 0.75 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $18,391.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockmax.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKMAX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKMAX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BLOCKMAX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BLOCKMAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BLOCKMAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.