Blockpass (PASS) One Day Volume Tops $4.00

Blockpass (PASS) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 7th. In the last week, Blockpass has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Blockpass has a total market capitalization of $262,842.31 and $4.00 worth of Blockpass was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blockpass token can now be bought for about $0.0016 or 0.00000008 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Blockpass Profile

Blockpass was first traded on April 26th, 2019. Blockpass’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 167,223,762 tokens. The official message board for Blockpass is medium.com/@blockpass. Blockpass’ official Twitter account is @blockpassorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Blockpass is blockpass.org.

Blockpass Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Blockpass (PASS) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Blockpass has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 167,223,761.64 in circulation. The last known price of Blockpass is 0.001626 USD and is down -0.89 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $78.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockpass.org/.”

