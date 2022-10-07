BLOCKv (VEE) Price Hits $0.0018 on Major Exchanges

BLOCKv (VEE) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 7th. One BLOCKv token can now be bought for $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BLOCKv has traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar. BLOCKv has a market capitalization of $6.35 million and $218.00 worth of BLOCKv was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

BLOCKv Profile

BLOCKv was first traded on September 5th, 2018. BLOCKv’s total supply is 3,646,271,241 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,532,325,265 tokens. BLOCKv’s official Twitter account is @blockv_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for BLOCKv is medium.com/@blockv_io. The Reddit community for BLOCKv is https://reddit.com/r/blockv and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BLOCKv is blockv.io.

BLOCKv Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BLOCKv (VEE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BLOCKv has a current supply of 3,646,271,241.2002554 with 3,532,325,264.9127474 in circulation. The last known price of BLOCKv is 0.00179394 USD and is down -0.18 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $6,323.64 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://blockv.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BLOCKv directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BLOCKv should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BLOCKv using one of the exchanges listed above.

