Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket Trading Up 4.7% This Week (BLCT)

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket token can now be purchased for $0.21 or 0.00001064 BTC on popular exchanges. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a total market capitalization of $6.68 million and approximately $2,314.00 worth of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s launch date was June 10th, 2013. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,000,000 tokens. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official Twitter account is @bloomzedinfo and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official website is bloomzed.io. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket’s official message board is medium.com/@bloomzed.

Buying and Selling Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket

According to CryptoCompare, “Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket (BLCT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2013and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 38,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket is 0.21136019 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $2,213.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bloomzed.io/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bloomzed Loyalty Club Ticket using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

