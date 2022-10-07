Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL) Price Target Lowered to $13.75 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Blue Owl Capital (NYSE:OWL – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by The Goldman Sachs Group from $15.75 to $13.75 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Monday, September 12th. They set a buy rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Blue Owl Capital in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a neutral rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $16.96.

Blue Owl Capital stock opened at $9.47 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.35, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $11.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.55. Blue Owl Capital has a 52 week low of $9.18 and a 52 week high of $17.89.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were given a $0.11 dividend. This is a positive change from Blue Owl Capital’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. Blue Owl Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -220.00%.

In related news, major shareholder Blue Pool Capital Ltd sold 60,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.66, for a total transaction of $643,864.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 48,873,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $520,993,034.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,561,716 shares of company stock valued at $31,406,162. 31.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. TBH Global Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. TBH Global Asset Management LLC now owns 87,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Blue Owl Capital by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 10,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 1,097 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 44,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Family Management Corp lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 174,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,209,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Blue Owl Capital by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.92% of the company’s stock.

Blue Owl Capital Inc operates as an asset manager. It offers permanent capital base solutions that enables it to offer a holistic platform to middle market companies, large alternative asset managers, and corporate real estate owners and tenants. The company provides direct lending products that offer private credit products comprising diversified, technology, first lien, and opportunistic lending to middle-market companies; GP capital solutions products, which offers capital solutions, including GP minority equity investments, GP debt financing, and professional sports minority investments to large private capital managers; and real estate products that focuses on structuring sale-leaseback transactions, which includes triple net leases.

