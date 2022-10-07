Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Receives $58.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.50.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on BOWFF shares. BMO Capital Markets raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. TD Securities lifted their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$61.00 to C$63.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from C$68.50 to C$52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Desjardins upgraded Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$58.00 to C$62.50 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd.

Stock Down 1.8 %

Shares of BOWFF opened at $33.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $31.78 and a 12 month high of $48.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.34. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.42.

About Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust ( OTCMKTS:BOWFF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $95.82 million for the quarter. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a return on equity of 17.92% and a net margin of 123.28%.

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada's friendliest communities and currently owns and operates more than 200 communities with over 33,000 residential units totaling over 28 million net rentable square feet. Boardwalk's principal objectives are to provide its Residents with the best quality communities and superior customer service, while providing Unitholders with sustainable monthly cash distributions, and increase the value of its trust units through selective acquisitions, dispositions, development, and effective management of its residential multi-family communities.

