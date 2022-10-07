BOMB Trading 12.6% Lower This Week (BOMB)

BOMB (BOMB) traded 1.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on October 7th. One BOMB token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00000916 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOMB has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. BOMB has a market cap of $159,746.80 and approximately $100,577.00 worth of BOMB was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get BOMB alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003263 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000578 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010871 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0137 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009303 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

BOMB Token Profile

BOMB’s total supply is 891,070 tokens and its circulating supply is 890,282 tokens. BOMB’s official Twitter account is @bombtoken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BOMB is https://reddit.com/r/bombtoken. The official website for BOMB is bombtoken.com.

Buying and Selling BOMB

According to CryptoCompare, “BOMB (BOMB) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. BOMB has a current supply of 891,070 with 890,282 in circulation. The last known price of BOMB is 0.17841115 USD and is down -6.21 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $112,856.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bombtoken.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BOMB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BOMB should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BOMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BOMB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BOMB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.