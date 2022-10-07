Bonfida (FIDA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $18.99 Million

Bonfida (FIDA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on October 7th. One Bonfida token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00002163 BTC on exchanges. Bonfida has a market cap of $18.99 million and approximately $1.46 million worth of Bonfida was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bonfida has traded 8.6% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003266 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010598 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000068 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00007264 BTC.

About Bonfida

Bonfida’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Bonfida’s total supply is 998,729,964 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,729,964 tokens. Bonfida’s official Twitter account is @bonfida and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bonfida is bonfida.com. Bonfida’s official message board is bonfida.org/blog.

Buying and Selling Bonfida

According to CryptoCompare, “Bonfida (FIDA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Solana platform. Bonfida has a current supply of 998,729,963.595 with 44,729,963.595 in circulation. The last known price of Bonfida is 0.4270174 USD and is down -1.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 47 active market(s) with $2,613,937.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bonfida.com.”

