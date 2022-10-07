Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Shares Purchased by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,024 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $260,351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Booking by 85.7% during the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 13 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Booking by 63.6% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Bank of New Hampshire purchased a new stake in Booking during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Nvwm LLC grew its stake in Booking by 200.0% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.91% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,126.07, for a total transaction of $1,594,552.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $101,126,519.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Mylod, Jr. bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $1,912.37 per share, for a total transaction of $956,185.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 2,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,933,914.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,440 shares of company stock valued at $3,003,813. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 1.0 %

BKNG stock opened at $1,709.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,626.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2,715.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,900.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2,012.03. The stock has a market cap of $67.89 billion, a PE ratio of 45.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.24.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $19.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $17.64 by $1.44. Booking had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 62.69%. The business had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($2.55) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 93.71 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on BKNG. Atlantic Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Booking to $2,100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,000.00 to $2,600.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,300.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,500.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Booking from $2,460.00 to $2,360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,528.70.

About Booking

(Get Rating)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Further Reading

