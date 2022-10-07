Boson Protocol Hits Market Capitalization of $21.62 Million (BOSON)

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 7th. Over the last week, Boson Protocol has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Boson Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00001186 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Boson Protocol has a total market capitalization of $21.62 million and approximately $665,129.00 worth of Boson Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003311 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000576 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010901 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0135 or 0.00000070 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00068732 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10310634 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000004 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00009358 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Boson Protocol Profile

Boson Protocol’s genesis date was April 14th, 2021. Boson Protocol’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 93,710,862 tokens. The official website for Boson Protocol is bosonprotocol.io. The official message board for Boson Protocol is medium.com/bosonprotocol. Boson Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bosonprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Boson Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Boson Protocol (BOSON) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Boson Protocol has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 93,710,862.18 in circulation. The last known price of Boson Protocol is 0.2355275 USD and is up 0.19 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 31 active market(s) with $584,336.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://bosonprotocol.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boson Protocol directly using U.S. dollars.

