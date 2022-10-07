Boston Trust Walden Corp Acquires 405 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $249,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVDA. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 550.0% in the 1st quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 104 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the period. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, TFO TDC LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $230.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $235.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $230.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of NVIDIA from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $215.00 to $133.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.62.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $131.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a current ratio of 3.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $153.80 and its 200-day moving average is $178.10. The stock has a market cap of $326.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.05, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 1.72. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $119.46 and a 52-week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.70 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 26.03% and a return on equity of 36.83%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.89 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.53 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.12%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

