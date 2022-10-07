Boston Trust Walden Corp Cuts Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Boston Trust Walden Corp trimmed its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 18,197 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,538 shares during the quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,459,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter valued at about $473,552,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,386,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,372,921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481,780 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,228,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,033,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 54.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,910,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $358,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023,684 shares during the last quarter. 74.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $112.19 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12 month low of $111.90 and a 12 month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.21, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average is $127.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $129.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were issued a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.71%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KMB shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $129.62.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

