Boston Trust Walden Corp Decreases Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Boston Trust Walden Corp decreased its stake in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp’s holdings in Southern were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Southern in the first quarter worth about $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern alerts:

Insider Transactions at Southern

In other news, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total transaction of $1,900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,411,012. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.47, for a total value of $1,152,315.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,161,619.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $1,900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,987 shares in the company, valued at $10,411,012. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Southern Trading Down 4.4 %

NYSE:SO opened at $65.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $76.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.16. The Southern Company has a 52 week low of $60.99 and a 52 week high of $80.57. The company has a market cap of $69.87 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.55.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.31 billion. Southern had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 12.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Southern Company will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Southern Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. Southern’s payout ratio is 95.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on SO shares. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Southern in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Southern from $69.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Guggenheim increased their price target on Southern from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Southern from $81.00 to $70.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Argus increased their price target on Southern from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.92.

Southern Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.